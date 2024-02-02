Are the Lakers considering trading LeBron James?

With about a week to go before the NBA’s trade deadline, many Los Angeles Lakers fans are hoping the team makes a deal that would improve its roster and give it a big shot in the arm.

Coming into Thursday’s contest against the Boston Celtics, it held a 24-25 record and had suffered back-to-back blowout losses to the Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks.

The player on their roster most likely to be traded is guard D’Angelo Russell, who recently had an extended hot streak.

However, according to Kevin Pingalore, a reporter for Los Angeles-based KTLA, the Lakers are looking to do the unthinkable — trade LeBron James (h/t Lakers Daily).

Hearing from @nba peeps @KingJames is the top of the @Lakers list to trade the 39 year old. Pelinka is looking for the right team to dance with and is close to a suitor Lbj and AD both out tonight. @KTLA @KTLA5SPORTS #nba #Lakers — David pingalore (@DavidPingalore) February 1, 2024

James is the type of player who would seemingly only be traded if he were to ask for a trade. However, for what it’s worth, Pingalore did correctly tweet about a couple of other major moves, including James coming to the Lakers in the first place, before they took place.

The 39-year-old does have a player option for next season that he could turn down in order to become a free agent this summer. If he has indeed already decided to leave the Lakers, he could do them a big favor by asking to be traded now so they could get something in return for him.

But the team merely trying to trade James ahead of next week’s deadline seems extremely unthinkable.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire