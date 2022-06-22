Lakers are considered ‘most significant threat’ to nab Kyrie Irving

On Monday, it was reported the Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving were at an impasse in terms of agreeing to a contract extension, and that if Irving were to ask to be traded, the Los Angeles Lakers would be one of three potential suitors.

But now, it looks like they may have at least a slightly greater chance of acquiring the uber-talented but enigmatic guard.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN said on Wednesday that the Lakers are the “most significant threat” to acquire Irving should he want out of Brooklyn.

Of course, acquiring a player as skilled and talented as Irving, especially when the Lakers would be offering someone as talented but flawed as Russell Westbrook in return, is always complicated, but it should never be ruled out.

“While some believe that accomplishing that tall task is nearly impossible for the organization, it appears that the Lakers are seen as the ‘most significant threat’ to land a certain superstar guard. “That star is none other than Kyrie Irving, LeBron James’ former teammate.”

If such a trade were ever to see the light of day, it could be seen as an exchange of problems, as both teams are reportedly sick of their respective star guards.

However, if Irving has his head on straight (which is always a big if), he could single-handedly resurrect L.A.’s championship hopes.

The Nets may have no use for an aging Westbrook, especially since he will be owed about $47 million next season (assuming he opts into the final year of his contract). But if the two teams can include a third squad in a potential deal, perhaps everything could be worked out in a satisfactory manner.

