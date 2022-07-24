  • Oops!
Should the Lakers consider bringing back Markieff Morris?

Robert Marvi
·2 min read
With just over two months to go before the start of training camp, the Los Angeles Lakers seem to have a set roster, but that doesn’t mean they will take this exact roster into the season.

There is still a hole of sorts at the backup power forward spot. As of now, Wenyen Gabriel, a young and energetic but still unproven 6-foot-9 man, is set to man that spot.

Los Angeles could use a more proven option there, and a bit of veteran leadership wouldn’t hurt on a team that is suddenly rather young.

Would taking a flyer on Markieff Morris be a good idea?

Yes, Morris will turn 33 later this summer, and he missed much of this past season after Nikola Jokic took a cheap shot at him that resulted in a whiplash injury.

But the 6-foot-8, 245-pound forward is still an adequate 3-point shooter, and his size will allow him to present a physical challenge to some of the NBA’s star power forwards, even if he isn’t a defensive stopper.

Morris is a physical player who won’t back down, and this Lakers roster could also use a little more toughness.

L.A. signed him late in the 2019-20 campaign, and during the playoffs, he shot 42.0 percent from 3-point range while playing 18.3 minutes per game and helping the Purple and Gold win it all.

As of now, Morris is still a free agent, and he is reportedly leaning towards joining the Philadelphia 76ers.

