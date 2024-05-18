Lakers conducted an interview with Bronny James at NBA draft combine

Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, has had a somewhat mixed performance at the NBA draft combine in Chicago this week. While he didn’t play extremely well during scrimmages, his vertical leap was measured at a robust 40.5 inches, and he did well during at least one shooting drill.

Many are still skeptical about his ability to become a viable player at the next level. But the Lakers have reportedly signaled their willingness to draft him in order to entice his father to stay with them.

Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reported that the team met with the younger James at the combine and conducted an interview with him.

“In terms of the draft, the Lakers seem like they’ll be the draft floor for Bronny James at pick 55, a player the team conducted an interview with in Chicago, according to sources not authorized to publicly discuss draft strategy,” wrote Woike.

There is a feeling that the elder James could ask the Lakers to draft his son in order for him to remain with them. Most expect him to opt out of his contract and become a free agent this summer, and he could very well wield his leverage as much as possible.

