Lakers coach Frank Vogel says DeAndre Jordan wanted to go to Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers have been in need of a new backup big man after sending Andre Drummond to the Brooklyn Nets in the deal that brought James Harden to the City of Brotherly Love. Without Drummond, the Sixers need someone to back up Joel Embiid.

Philadelphia has been utilizing Paul Millsap as the backup to Embiid, but at this point, the 16-year veteran has lost a step even though he can still provide some shooting. At the same time, the Sixers still need to find an option and DeAndre Jordan might be that guy for them.

The Los Angeles Lakers released Jordan and the Sixers have already been known to pursue the veteran out of Texas A&M. Lakers coach Frank Vogel revealed on Tuesday that Jordan wants to go to the Sixers due to what he believes will be a bigger opportunity.

Per Lakers beat writer Jovan Buha, Jordan wanted Philadelphia all along.

Frank Vogel says DeAndre Jordan felt he would have a larger role in Philadelphia and the Lakers granted him the opportunity. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) March 2, 2022

It will be interesting to see if this does come to fruition. It does appear that the writing is on the wall for the Sixers to sign Jordan. The corresponding move might be waiting for the 10-day deal of Willie Cauley-Stein to expire. At this point, it appears that Jordan will be a Sixer.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

List

Player grades: Joel Embiid, James Harden lead Sixers past Knicks

Related