How Lakers coach candidate Dan Hurley earned CP3's respect

With the Los Angeles Lakers reportedly targeting University of Connecticut coach Dan Hurley for their top job, Warriors point guard Chris Paul revealed a strong admiration for the 51-year-old's coaching style.

During an interview on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Thursday, Paul explained how Hurley earned his respect from afar with his ability to communicate with his players.

"As far as Dan Hurley goes, I got so much respect for him, not just because of how he coaches, but how his players respond to him," Paul told McAfee. "Being players, you can see when a coach is coaching, if everybody is like in the huddle listening. You can see the way that guys -- the body language. Guys huddle up and what not."

Paul then concluded by predicting Hurley would receive the same respect from the players on the Lakers roster if he were to take Los Angeles' top coaching job.

"I think ultimately, if he does make that decision, he'll have that respect."

Hurley completed his sixth season as UConn's coach in the 2023-24 season, leading the Huskies to their second consecutive NCAA D-I National Championship with a 75-60 win over Purdue in the title game.

The 51-year-old took over a struggling program that had missed the NCAA Men's Tournament in back-to-back campaigns, posting a 14-18 record in 2017-18 before Hurley took the helm and guided the Huskies to championship glory.

Now, Los Angeles reportedly hopes to tap into the same magic and return the Lakers to the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2020 season.

