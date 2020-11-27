Lakers and Clippers set to open NBA preseason against one another twice in three days

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, right, controls the ball in front of Lakers forward LeBron James during the 2019-20 season opener. (Harry How / Getty Images)

The NBA’s preseason schedule will begin with the defending champion Lakers facing the Clippers twice in three days.

The teams will meet Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 13 at 6:30 p.m., according to the league, which published its preseason schedule Friday.

Ahead of the Dec. 22 regular-season opener, the Lakers are scheduled to play four preseason games. Following their matchups against the Clippers, they will play at Phoenix on Dec. 16 and then at home against Phoenix on Dec. 18.

The Clippers’ three-game preseason concludes Dec. 17 with a home matchup against Utah.

Your preseason NBA schedule, everyone.



Lakers vs. Clippers on Dec. 11. pic.twitter.com/eOOPJpbCpD — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) November 27, 2020

The entire preseason will run Dec. 11 to Dec. 19 and the league said the television schedule will be announced later. It will include a game between Miami and Toronto on Dec. 18 in Tampa, Fla., the city serving as the Raptors’ temporary home this season after the Canadian government denied the team permission to continue its operations in Toronto because of travel restrictions related to COVID-19.

The NBA said the schedule covering the first half of its 72-game regular season will be released “in the coming days.” The second half of the schedule, which will cover games scheduled March 11 to May 16, will be released late in the season’s first half, with the delay allowing the league to include “any games postponed during the first half that can reasonably be added to the second-half schedule.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.