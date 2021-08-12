Lakers’ Chaundee Brown Jr. ironically blew out a Zion 1 shoe on the court

On Wednesday, Los Angeles Lakers rookie Chaundee Brown Jr. put so much effort in on a defensive possession versus the New York Knicks that he quite literally came out of his shoe.

With just under four minutes remaining in the second quarter, Brown picked up Knicks forward Obi Toppin at halfcourt. After pestering Toppin for a few moments, Brown made a hard plant on his left foot and came right out of his shoe.

Brown continued to play defense with a broken shoe and the play eventually stopped after he was whistled for a foul on Toppin. He was seen afterward walking off the court to get a new pair of shoes since they were essentially destroyed.

Lakers rookie Chaundee Brown broke through the front of his shoe and kept playing 😳 pic.twitter.com/dV6L99YC6k — ESPN (@espn) August 12, 2021

The ironic part of the entire scene is Brown was wearing a Zion 1, the signature shoe of Zion Williamson by Jordan Brand. Of course, Williamson blew out a Nike shoe during his lone season at Duke in a nationally-televised game against North Carolina.

Williamson was dribbling the ball when he attempted to plant his left foot and make a cut, but his Nike shoe buckled under the pressure and ripped apart. He checked out after that play in the first quarter and would eventually miss five games with a knee injury.

Fortunately, Brown avoided injury on the play and was able to return after getting a new pair of shoes. There was just something too ironic about watching a pair of Williamson’s shoes rip apart on the court, though.

