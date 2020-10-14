Lakers championship was a real coup for Jeanie Buss

The first thing Jeanie Buss felt when Game 6 of the NBA Finals neared its close was overwhelmed. This title-clinching moment was one she’d been waiting for — one she wasn’t sure she’d ever have. She felt excited for the players who’d accomplished it and the fans who’d waited with her.

Then it occurred to her that she had a job to do.

“I’m not a good public speaker so I was worried I was gonna have a horrible case of stage fright and not find the words,” Buss said a day later. “Watching them celebrate together, that team is as close as any team I’ve ever seen.”

She’d prepared a few thoughts just in case, and as she made her way onto the court the words came back to her. Then LeBron James found her with some words of his own as he embraced her tightly.

He told her he did what he came to do. This is what we wanted to accomplish, and we did it, she recalled him saying, paraphrasing his thoughts. She smiled and nodded as he spoke, closing her eyes for some of it.

“I think the hug for that long a time was to really let it soak in,” Buss said. “He’s won several championships now and he knows that those moments are to be cherished and to be recognized.”

It’s something she knows as well.

On Sunday evening, Buss became the first female controlling owner to win an NBA championship.

“Hopefully not the last,” she said.

It closed a chapter in the franchise’s history that involved hard choices and stumbles, a chapter during which the team her father had turned into the NBA’s glamour franchise became a punchline. Her ability to lead was questioned, her friendships were scrutinized and she tightened her circle to a smaller group of people she felt she could trust.

'What she does is she leads with a really rare combination of courage and compassion."

Rob Pelinka, Lakers general manager and vice president of basketball operations





Jeanie Buss poses for a photo in 2017, a time of change in the Lakers organization. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

She found guidance in James. “Going through what I’ve gone through, the mud-slinging and the arrows and people, [James] even said it in his speech — the franchise wants respect, the front office wants respect, coach Vogel, he wants his damn respect,” Buss said. “When I was under fire and kind of unsure of what was coming at me next, I think of his strength in that. He doesn’t let that dictate how he responds to something. He stays true to himself.

“I’ve learned that that is something that’s what everybody should strive to be. Stay true to their convictions and not listen to their detractors.”

When her father, Jerry Buss, bought the Lakers in 1979, the Boston Celtics had won 13 championships, more than twice as many as the Lakers, many coming at their expense. Basketball royalty didn’t live out west, and he wanted to change that.

Under his stewardship, the team won 11 titles. Their longest championship drought was 12 years, between 1988 and 2000. They missed the playoffs only twice.

Jerry Buss died in 2013, leaving the franchise to his children. He wanted Jeanie as the controlling owner and Jim to run basketball operations.

That summer the Lakers failed to keep Dwight Howard, at the time a superstar center. During the spring of 2014, Jim promised the Lakers would be in contention for championships within three years.

But the Lakers needed to bring in help, and couldn’t do it. Free agents Carmelo Anthony said no in 2014 and LaMarcus Aldridge said no in 2015. The following summer, when the salary cap jumped and led to big deals for many players, the Lakers spent their money on Luol Deng and Timofey Mozgov. It hurt her to see the Lakers weren’t a coveted destination anymore. That, combined with constant coaching changes that didn’t seem to make sense, frustrated her.

As Jim Buss’ self-proclaimed timeline neared its close, Jeanie fired him, general manager Mitch Kupchak and former communications director John Black. She installed Magic Johnson as the team’s president of basketball operations and hired Rob Pelinka as general manager.

