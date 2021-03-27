Lakers-Cavs recap: Lakers snap losing streak with defensive dominance

Throughout the season, even when the Lakers were at full health, it was the defense that always pulled them through. And now they have their defense to credit for their first win since LeBron James left the lineup last week. The Lakers held the Cavaliers to below 38 percent from the field and below 18 percent from the 3-point line in their win on Friday night, 100-86.

Montrezl Harrell continues to be a pillar of consistent scoring while the Lakers try to read water without their stars, scoring 24 points off the bench.

The Lakers had multiple players fight through small injuries on Friday night, such as Kyle Kuzma and Harrell. With those guys fighting through collisions and the team sticking together on the defensive end, they were able to churn out a win against a Cavaliers team that was fresh off of a victory.

A win to build on

I was just here yesterday wondering how many more games the Lakers would lose in a row, but they do have an opportunity in front of them in their next game. The Orlando Magic might have some of their new pieces from the trade deadline but even in a best-case scenario, they will be bringing a ton of new players into the fold. The Lakers are experienced enough and well-coached enough to know the opportunity they have against the Magic in their next game. Especially with the Milwaukee Bucks and a 7-game road trip on the other side of it.

