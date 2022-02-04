Lakers’ Carmelo Anthony pulls hamstring vs. Clippers

The Los Angeles Lakers received more bad news on the injury front in Thursday’s game against the L.A. Clippers. Forward Carmelo Anthony pulled his hamstring near the end of the first half and is ruled out for the rest of the game.

The Lakers have listed it as a right hamstring strain, so there’s a good chance he’ll be out a few weeks for recovery.

This is definitely a huge loss for the Lakers. Anthony is a crucial component to this rotation, and he just came off a 24-point game to help beat the Portland Trail Blazers.

LeBron James is still dealing with left knee soreness and has missed the last five games. The injury bug continues for L.A.

