Lakers buy out Troy Daniels

The Los Angeles Lakers have waived guard Troy Daniels:

OFFICIAL: The Lakers have waived Troy Daniels. https://t.co/pm0JGb9rrm — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 1, 2020

By waiving Daniels, the Los Angeles will open up a roster spot. Lakers coach Frank Vogel said that LA is in no rush to fill that spot. The Lakers will have until the end of the season to sign a player to a contract.Any player that is waived by today, Sunday 3/1, will be eligible for the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

Daniels will be a free agent upon clearing waivers on Tuesday. He’ll be eligible for the playoffs and could provide some bench shooting for a contender.

Yahoo! Sports/TNT’s Chris Haynes reported that Los Angeles would meet with free agent guard Dion Waiters in coming weeks. Waiters was waived by the Memphis Grizzlies after being acquired at the NBA trade line.

The Lakers recently signed forward Markieff Morris after he was bought out by the Detroit Pistons. Now, LA is looking for help on the wing or in the backcourt. Whether that help comes in the form of Waiters or someone else remains to be seen, but the Lakers now have the roster spot to bolster their rotation for the upcoming playoff run.

