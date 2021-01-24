Lakers-Bulls recap: Anthony Davis dominates as L.A. goes 9-0 on the road

Even with no fans in the stands, Anthony Davis treated Saturday night’s homecoming with care and the Los Angeles Lakers came away yet another road win, 101-90, to move to an NBA-best 13-4 overall record, as well as a monstrous 9-0 start on the road. Davis finished with a season-high 37 points on the evening to help the Lakers to their ninth straight win while his co-star LeBron James finished with 17 points, a game-high 11 rebounds and six assists to help the Lakers get the win.

Without center Wendell Carter Jr. in the middle, the Bulls were forced to play smaller than normal and Davis took advantage. The Lakers did most of their work inside the 3-point line as they struggled mightily to hit from the outside, going just 4 of 19 from the 3-point line. The Lakers also took advantage of some tired legs for the Bulls as they came in after winning on Friday night in Charlotte.

The Lakers keep winning and LeBron keeps playing less

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports\

Perhaps it's a broken record at this point but it shouldn't be. The Lakers continue to stack up wins, especially on the road and LeBron James is playing fewer minutes than ever. Enough can't be said about this because it's so incredibly rare and a complete departure from most of LeBron's career. LeBron himself doesn't put much stock into it: he clearly doesn't believe he's banking any extra minutes by playing fewer minutes than ever. But after playing 29 minutes again tonight and the Lakers were able to close out another win with him watching from the bench, it bears repeating how incredible it is. It's a testament to the job Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka did that the Lakers have gotten better, James appears to show zero drop-off and he's working less than he's needed to in his entire career. James is rightfully skeptical of what effects such a season can have, but one thing is for sure: it certainly can't hurt.