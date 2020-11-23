Lakers will bring back Markieff Morris on two-year deal

Lakers forward Markieff Morris blocks a shot by Heat center Bam Adebayo during Game 4 of the NBA Finals. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

The Los Angeles Lakers will be re-signing forward Markieff Morris, according to a person with knowledge of the deal who is not authorized to speak publicly.

Morris tweeted Monday morning, "Run it back! #Lakeshow."

Lakers get a great value on a minimum deal - https://t.co/b9motDxpE0 — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) November 23, 2020

The 6-foot-8 forward is a versatile defender and solid three-point shooter. He averaged 9.7 points and 3.8 rebounds last season while shooting 38.6% from long range.

Morris, 31, will receive a two-year deal at the veteran minimum.

His brother Marcus re-signed with the Los Angeles Clippers over the weekend.

Morris signed wih the Lakers on Feb. 23 after his contract was bought out by the Detroit and played in eight games for them. He averaged 14.8 minutes and 4.8 points per game.

In 21 playoff games during the Lakers' run to the franchise's 17th NBA championship, he averaged 5.9 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 42% from three-point range.

He had a big performance during Game 3 of the NBA Finals, when he scored 19 points by making six of 13 shots from the field and grabbed six rebounds in 25 minutes. His five three-pointers were a career high in a playoff game.

The Lakers landed veteran center Marc Gasol in free agency on Sunday after trading center JaVale McGee. They also acquired forwards Jordan Bell and Alfonso McKinnie.

The Lakers began the offseason last week by acquiring point guard Dennis Schröder in a trade for guard Danny Gree and the draft rights to Jaden McDaniels, giving the Lakers a ball-handling, shot-creating option they lacked.

They later acquired former Clippers cente, Montrezl Harrell, the reigning sixth man of the year, for bench scoring punch and veteran wing Wesley Matthews, who should fill Green's void as a solid two-way player and locker room leader.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.