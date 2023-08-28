Lakers bounce back in big way

Aug. 28—Staff Report

After a tough 29-22 loss to Mineral Ridge in the opener, Pymatuning Valley looked to rebound against Cardinal at home last Friday night.

The Lakers did just that, defeating Cardinal 28-13 to improve to 1-1.

Ryan Croston scored two rushing touchdowns and Ty Vickery added one in the win.

Sean Croston also returned a kickoff

85 yards for

another TD.

"We moved on

from Week 1 and focused on Week 2 and put the work in," PV coach Neal Croston said. "Guys stuck together and it showed during the week of practice."

Ryan Croston rushed for 105

yards and Vickery added 86.

"The boys played physical and smart for four quarters," Croston said. "The line did a great job of creating running lanes for our backs on offense and special teams. Overall, a good team win."

The Lakers are scheduled to host Grand Valley on Friday night.

BLUE STREAKS WIN BIG

Madison went back to the Western Reserve Conference to play South last Friday.

The Blue Streaks, who joined the Chagrin Valley Conference starting this school year, came away with a dominating 41-6 win.

Madison tallied 21 points in the first half and 20 in the second.

"Lots of respect for South and coach [Matt] Duffy," Blue Streaks coach Mike Gilligan said. "We've had some great battles over the years and it's always great to get a win against them."

Madison rushed for 187 yards and passed for 89.

Sonny Salajcik rushed for two TDs, while James Poe and quarterback Carson Alley contributed one each.

"We trained real hard this offseason and a win like this hopefully shows the kids it's paying off and gives them

confidence moving forward," Gilligan said. "The key to the game was being able to run the ball and sustain drives."

The Blue Streaks also had five takeaways, including a 20-yard return for a socre by Demetrius Williams. Alley found Ryan Radkowski on a 27-yard scoring strike.

"It feels real good," Alley said of the win. "Beating them at home made it even better. It was a complete team effort. South has always been a powerhouse team, so with this win, I think it's going to really boost our confidence."

Madison's last win over South was in the 2019 season.

The Blue Streaks will stay playing against WRC foes, going to North on Friday.

OFFENSIVE FIREPOWER

After putting up 58 points against Liberty in the opener, the Warriors scored 55 vs. Grand Valley last Friday night.

Against GV, quarterback Tony Hall threw for 154 yards with three TDs. He also ran for a score.

Hall hit Zack Hull for two TDs and Jacob Ernst for one. Jaiven Pope and Zeke Lucas each had rushing scores.

"Our offensive line is doing a great job of controlling the line of scrimmage," Edgewood coach Olajuwon Cooper said. "They understand games are won or lost in the trenches and they are taking full responsibility."

Edgewood is scheduled to play at Harvey on Friday night.