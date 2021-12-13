Lakers, Blazers pursuing Jerami Grant

Jerami Grant is one of the most sought-after players in a potential trade, with the Lakers and Trail Blazers among the teams pursuing the Pistons’ versatile forward, sources said.

Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Lakers are pursuing Jerami Grant, according to Shams. He also mentioned the Lakers having some interest in Ben Simmons. It really seems as though the Lakers are at least doing their due diligence on the trade market, but obviously quite a bit can chance between now and Feb. 10. pic.twitter.com/sZW3gYXat9 – 9:57 AM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

This is where the Pistons Miss Jerami Grant. When the game gets tight, you need someone who can get you a bucket. Turnovers are nonstop right now. Nets up 13. – 8:14 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Halftime: Nets 60, Pistons 57. Really good half for Detroit without Jerami Grant. Trailed by 13, used a run to take the lead and it was back-and-forth through most of the 2nd.

Cunningham: 16 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds

F. Jackson: 14 points

Lee: 7 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists – 7:13 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Hamidou Diallo gets the start in place of the injured Jerami Grant. – 5:44 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Pistons’ Jerami Grant to miss at least six weeks with sprained thumb nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/12/pis… – 5:05 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey said Isaiah Livers and Jamorko Pickett are available to help fill the void for Jerami Grant. – 4:49 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey says they won’t rely on one guy to make up for Jerami Grant’s absence: “It’ll be a collective effort.” – 4:47 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Dwane Casey said Hamidou Diallo, Trey Lyles and Josh Jackson are all options at power forward with Jerami Grant out – 4:46 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons’ Jerami Grant out at least six weeks with thumb injury: https://t.co/EzQEBu6NYh pic.twitter.com/LGG0vENzX6 – 1:10 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Pistons leading scorer Jerami Grant sidelined with ligament sprain in right thumb, will be reevaluated in six weeks

https://t.co/fFhdRXPJmG pic.twitter.com/CPMf49MFS1 – 12:57 PM

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

ICYMI: Pistons announce sprained UCL ligament in right thumb for Jerami Grant. Will be re-evaluated in six weeks: pic.twitter.com/NPzGG60xWS – 12:43 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons announce that Jerami Grant has a UCL ligament sprain in the right thumb.

He’ll be out for at least 6 weeks, when he’ll be re-evaluated. – 12:28 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Pistons say Jerami Grant is out at least six weeks after sustaining a UCL ligament sprain of the right thumb this week.

More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 12:27 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Pistons announce Jerami Grant will be re-evaluated in six weeks after suffering a UCL ligament sprain in his right thumb on Friday. Positions him to return toward the end of January pic.twitter.com/55OU2sc4WF – 12:26 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Pistons forward Jerami Grant has suffered a UCL ligament sprain of his right thumb and will miss at least six weeks, team says. – 12:25 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Jerami Grant is out tonight (obviously), but Isaiah Livers is questionable. Jamorko Pickett isn’t listed as being on G League assignment, meaning he could be with the main roster tonight – 12:07 PM

Dozens of teams call the Detroit front office about Grant each week, and sources said the team is open to a possible deal. -via The Athletic / December 13, 2021

In the meantime, the latest entry into the rumor mill was a report this week from the Inquirer regarding “ongoing discussions” with the Detroit Pistons, where the Sixers were said to be interested in former Philly draftee Jerami Grant. Grant, in the second year of a three-year, $60 million contract, is averaging 18.1 points per game on 40.1/30.8/80.8 shooting splits, with his numbers down across the board following a productive first year in Detroit. According to sources, those discussions were not just old and presently inactive, they were of little interest to the Sixers. The team’s list of players they’d be interested in acquiring for Simmons, recently referred to by Sam Amick in a report for The Athletic, does not include Grant, a source familiar with the situation tells PhillyVoice. -via Philly Voice / November 21, 2021

In the Detroit example, sources say there’s not much of a discussion to be had unless the Pistons unexpectedly decided to throw Cade Cunningham, this year’s No. 1 overall pick, into the mix. Even then, the timeline Cunningham is on relative to Joel Embiid would make that a tough proposition for Philly to say yes to. -via Philly Voice / November 20, 2021