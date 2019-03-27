Lakers bench erupts when Lance Stephenson sends Jeff Green stumbling

The Los Angeles Lakers won’t conclude their season for another two weeks, and it’s already officially in the books as an unmitigated disaster.

But nothing can take this Lance Stephenson highlight away.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Stephenson joined Michael Beasley, JaVale McGee and Rajon Rondo in the rightly chastised veteran core built around LeBron James that’s helped lead the Lakers to an ignominious 32-41 start.

Lance gives them a reason to smile

But his upside is putting up the occasional highlight that makes fans laugh, cheer or both. And he may have submitted his finest entry this season at the expense of Jeff Green.

The Lakers need to embrace good times when they come, even one that's aided by an errant Lance Stephenson foot. (Getty)

With time winding down in the first quarter Tuesday against the Washington Wizards, Stephenson crossed up Green on an isolation play, sending his defender stumbling toward the basket before burying a jump shot to extend the Lakers lead.

The play was rare cause for celebration, prompting the entirety of the Los Angeles bench to leave their seats in jubilation.

Never mind that he stepped on Green’s foot

Of course nobody on the bench or in the broadcast booth noticed in real time that Stephenson stepped on Green’s foot, which ultimately led to his unfortunate tumble.

Green and some reporters certainly noticed, as the forward confirmed that Stephenson indeed stepped on his foot. Green didn’t seem to mind the hoopla too much though.

Reporter: Lance Stephenson clearly stepped on your foot. Can you confirm? Jeff Green, with a smile and a few laughs: “I can confirm that he did step on my foot, but run with it. I don’t care. He ‘crossed me,’ if that makes everybody happy.” pic.twitter.com/YkztyUOwoA — Baxter Holmes (@Baxter) March 27, 2019

Story continues

Clearly, the Lakers need to count their wins when and where they can find them.

Most of this season has looked like this James free throw attempt earlier in the quarter.

With the season’s second-half tanking effort overdrive, the draft lottery can’t come soon enough for the Lakers.

More from Yahoo Sports:



