Lakers badly need an attitude adjustment

As the 2021-22 NBA season has moved along, the results seem to have gotten worse and worse for the Los Angeles Lakers.

One key injury after another has prevented them from staying healthy and having consistent lineups and rotations, let alone developing any real chemistry.

As a result, the losses have piled up. L.A. is 2-9 since the All-Star break, and it has lost 21 of its last 29 games.

With all those losses, the team’s morale has grown worse. You can see it every time the Lakers score a couple of baskets in a row, only to give up a 3-pointer.

You’ll see their players, in particular LeBron James, hang their heads and show poor body language.

James seems very frustrated with his teammates. Witness what happened on Monday against the Toronto Raptors when the Lakers gave up an offensive rebound.

When an opposing team makes a run on L.A., its players don’t seem to have the belief and confidence they need to turn the tables and make a strong rally themselves.

If the Lakers do have a defeatist attitude, how could they fix it? They have just 15 games left in the regular season and are clinging to the ninth seed in the Western Conference.

One mindset the Lakers could adopt

Sometimes when a team realizes its opportunity to have a successful season is gone, they decide to become a spoiler team.

In other words, they decide that if they will not make the playoffs, they can at least be a nuisance by ruining other teams’ chances of reaching the postseason or getting optimal seeding.

Perhaps this is the Lakers’ best bet as far as improving their collective attitude.

In the next few weeks, they will face the Toronto Raptors, Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz, Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors.

That’s quite a schedule, and all of those teams, other than the Suns, are battling for the highest playoff seed possible.

In addition, L.A. will have two contests versus the New Orleans Pelicans, who are 10th and, like the Lakers, hope to reach the play-in tournament.

If any of these teams lose to the Lakers, they will likely see it as a bad, inexcusable loss.

L.A. would therefore be best served to disrupt those teams’ hopes and plans for the next several weeks.

It will not give the Lakers any chance at getting past the first round of the playoffs, let alone contending for the world championship, but at least it could unite them behind one common goal.

