Lakers’ Austin Reaves placed in health and safety protocols

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Austin Reaves has been placed into the NBA’s health and safety protocols and will not be available to play on Friday versus the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Reaves becomes the sixth Lakers player to be added to the health and safety protocols, joining Avery Bradley, Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard, Malik Monk and Kendrick Nunn. The Lakers will have 10 players available versus the Timberwolves.

Players entered into the health and safety protocols are required to miss a minimum of 10 days in order to quarantine. However, they can be cleared to play sooner if they return two consecutive negative PCR tests taken at least 24 hours apart.

Reaves has played limited minutes this season with the Lakers but recently saw a larger role with several players out of the lineup. On Wednesday, Reaves sent the Lakers to a win over the Dallas Mavericks after hitting the game-winning shot in overtime with 0.9 seconds left.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Related

NBA Twitter reacts to Austin Reaves' game-winning shot for Lakers Lakers' Anthony Davis says Austin Reaves is not scared of the moment Lakers' Austin Reaves reveals origin of 'Hillbilly Kobe' nickname

List