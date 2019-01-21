How Lakers assistant coach's game plan led to rout of Warriors on Christmas originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Even with an injured LeBron James, the Warriors couldn't come back against the Lakers on Christmas Day, losing 127-101 in a crushing defeat on their home court.

The result wasn't just from what happened on the floor, though. It all started with a game plan from Lakers assistant coach Jesse Mermuys.

Really, the plan was quite simple, and it worked to perfection. Mermuys has been responsible for scouting the Warriors all season long and had a clear message for the Lakers -- guard Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson as tightly as possible. Don't worry about anyone else.

"I just remember Jesse being really excited at about 8 o'clock in the morning," Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo told ESPN. "He told me he thought he had figured out a great game plan and 7-8 hours later, it turned into the truth."

The trio combined to score for a measly 41 points, averaging under 14 each in the loss. As a whole, the Warriors only shot 40.9 percent from the field and the three All-Stars didn't receive any help. Draymond Green, a fourth All-Star, only made two shot and scored five points.

That game plan won't be quite as easy for the Lakers on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, especially as they play without James, Rondo and Lonzo Ball. Sure, Los Angeles will hound that same trio of scorers, but now there's a fifth All-Star to add to the mix.

DeMarcus Cousins brings a big-man presence the Warriors have lacked for years. He scored 14 points in his team debut on Saturday, including three 3-pointers.

As the Warriors seek revenge for the Christmas Day meltdown, they've looked better than ever winning seven straight. Good luck, Lakers.