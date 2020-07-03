Lakers assistant coach Lionel Hollins ‘red flagged,’ will not travel to restart

NBA coaches cannot be blocked from travel to Orlando for the NBA’s restart based on their age alone. There had to be other underlying factors.

Lakers’ assistant coach Lionel Hollins, 66, has such a condition and will not be traveling to the restart with the team. Via Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Lionel Hollins was “red-flagged” as a health concern and will not join the team in Orlando for the NBA restart, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 3, 2020





Sources: Lionel Hollins – 66 – was disappointed in not being able to be on the front lines, but understands this is the right decision. This was not an age-related situation. https://t.co/isTCj1tmTh — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 3, 2020





Lakers’ head coach Frank Vogel hinted at this speaking to reporters Thursday.

Frank Vogel said that narrowing the traveling group to the mandated 35 people was “fairly miserable.” Ultimately, they went heavy on the medical staff (especially given the long layoff) and players (taking 17), meaning a shortage on the coaching staff from what would be ideal. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) July 2, 2020





As part of getting approval to be in the bubble in Orlando, everyone — whether it be players, coaches, team staff — had to submit a medical evaluation, helping the league screen the most vulnerable to COVID-19 should they become infected. Hollins, the former Grizzlies and Nets head coach, was held back on that count.

The Lakers still bring an experienced and deep coaching staff to the Orlando restart with Frank Vogel and the head coach, Jason Kidd as his lead assistant, plus Phil Handy, Miles Simon, Mike Penberthy, and Quinton Crawford.

The Lakers will be without starting guard Avery Bradley, who has chosen to stay home with family rather than take the risks playing in the restart.

The Lakers begin the restart as the betting favorite to win the title behind the duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

