Lakers aren't afraid of change: Takeaways from Game 4 win over Rockets

Lakers forward Anthony Davis, right, defends against Houston Rockets guard James Harden during the second half of the Lakers' 110-100 win in Game 4 on Thursday. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

The Lakers dominated for almost 48 minutes and the “almost” almost cost the Lakers late in Game 4. Still, they held on and the good was way better than the bad in a 110-100 win.

Here are five observations:









1. The Lakers are still learning things







While Morris is a vet, and simply by making shots, he looked good, the Horton-Tucker minutes were more promising. A position-less player (or “tweener” if you’re an old-school pessimist), Horton-Tucker looked like someone who could just make winning plays.

That’s more than what you can expect when you take someone No. 46 overall, and you certainly don’t expect it in a playoff debut.

The Lakers are adding dimensions, and by doing it now, it’ll make them even better.

2. Anthony Davis’s quiet dominance





Here’s the thing — his 10-for-18 night on Thursday was his worst shooting night since Game 1 against Portland.









3. Alex Caruso’s emergence







The fact that LeBron James trusted Caruso in the right corner with the Lakers on the ropes late – you can sense that he’s earned the right to close games.

4. Frank Vogel was the right guy







Vogel was great on Thursday night, the right lineup changes, the right game-plan implementation, the right tone. He’s not flashy, but he’s a really good coach.









5. The Lakers aren’t doing it quietly























