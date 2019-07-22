Lakers' Anthony Davis would 'definitely consider' Bulls move

Los Angeles Lakers recruit Anthony Davis said he would "definitely consider" playing for hometown team the Chicago Bulls.

Davis is preparing for his first NBA season with the Lakers after arriving from the New Orleans Pelicans in a blockbuster trade.

The All-Star will be a free agent at the end of 2019-20 and he is yet to publicly commit his long-term future to the Lakers.

While Davis could re-sign in Los Angeles, the 26-year-old Chicago-born center would be open to joining the Bulls.

"I mean, [this is] definitely [my] hometown," Davis told the Chicago Tribune. "If the opportunity ever presents itself and when that time comes, I'd definitely consider it."

"A lot of these kids are from the same neighbourhoods that I'm from. And so to have someone come back that they can relate to, I think that's a huge impact on them," Davis said.

"It's fun to come back to where you're from and help the youth. These kids are amazing. They're fun to hang around and they listen. They want to learn. There's some good talent. ... I'm excited to give my knowledge and experience and spend this time with them."

Davis remains focused on the 2019-20 season as he joins forces with Lakers superstar LeBron James.

In addition to Davis, the Lakers also landed Danny Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, JaVale McGee, DeMarcus Cousins, Rajon Rondo, Alex Caruso and Avery Bradley.

"We stand great," Davis said of his current team. "I feel very confident in our team and our roster. I'm excited about it. The league is going to be fun this year."