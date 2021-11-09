Lakers’ Anthony Davis revealed he threw up again during Hornets game

Los Angeles Lakers star center Anthony Davis has been enduring multiple setbacks lately.

Davis, who missed half of the shortened regular season last year, has had several injury and illness scares already, including two that popped up on the injury report in the past week.

Davis first hurt his thumb against the Oklahoma City Thunder and had to get it taped.

Then, in the following game against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Lakers ruled out Davis with a stomach illness after he played the first seven minutes.

Head coach Frank Vogel said Davis threw up four times prior to tipoff, and he wasn’t able to stay in the game much longer.

The big man was questionable for the game against the Charlotte Hornets, but he revealed after the contest he threw up again between the third and fourth quarter.

He still finished the game with 32 points, 12 rebounds, five blocks, four assists and three steals in 44 minutes, including crucial baskets in overtime to help L.A. win.

