Lakers' Anthony Davis probable, LeBron James out tonight vs. Hornets

After Anthony Davis was seen participating in the Lakers' shoot-around Monday, coach Frank Vogel said the All-Star forward will be “listed as probable” for Monday night’s game against the Charlotte Hornets at Staples Center.

Davis left after the first quarter of Saturday night’s game at Portland because of a stomach illness that still remains an issue. Davis also sprained his right thumb during Thursday night’s loss to Oklahoma City that still is painful.

“Feeling better for the stomach bug. Still is dealing with the common cold, I guess, with sinus congestion in his head,” Vogel said about Davis. “But the thumb is still sore, but he’s going to play with it. So, that won’t keep him out. So, he’s listed as probable.”

Vogel said there were “no changes” and “no timetable” for LeBron James to return from an abdominal strain that kept him out of the last two games.

Vogel said James “did some shooting” Monday.

Tuesday will mark a month since third-year guard Talen Horton-Tucker had right thumb surgery.

He has been cleared for contact Tuesday and is looking forward to the workout. Horton-Tucker said he has been working with a physical therapist.

“Mentally, I’m just trying to stay positive throughout everything,” he said. “Watching basketball is hard, just the competitor in me wants to get out there and play. Just making progress, trying to play with contact tomorrow, so being able to get out there and move around and stuff with my teammates will be great again, so I’m excited.”

Even Vogel said he was under the weather “a lot, not just a little.”

