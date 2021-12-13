Lakers’ Anthony Davis to miss second straight game vs. Magic, status is day-to-day

Anthony Davis will not play Sunday as the Los Angeles Lakers host the Orlando Magic in the first matchup this season between the two teams.

Davis suffered Thursday what the team is calling knee soreness, and he did not play the following night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Head coach Frank Vogel confirmed Davis’ status prior to tip-off but said Davis’ knee is structurally sound. The star big man will be considered day-to-day moving forward.

The Lakers next play the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, giving Davis an extra two days to heal.

But for now, L.A. will have to play a Magic team that starts Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bamba, three players 6-foot-10 or taller. The Lakers will need to adjust to that size in order to win since Davis will not be available.

