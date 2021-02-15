Lakers Anthony Davis’ leaves game after aggravating Achilles, MRI on Monday

In just his second game back after missing a couple of games due to Achilles tendinosis, Anthony Davis had to leave the Lakers game against Denver Sunday night after injuring his leg trying to drive around Nikola Jokic in the second quarter.

Anthony Davis leaves Lakers-Nuggets after suffering a lower leg injury. He was grabbing at his Achilles, but walked off gingerly under his own power.pic.twitter.com/wLtXrrrDQP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 15, 2021

Davis did not return for the second half, and the team officially described it as an Achilles strain. An MRI will come on Monday.

Davis sounded optimistic after the game that this was not the worst-case scenario, saying the early medical evaluations don’t show this. Instead, it appears to be a return of his Achilles tendinosis, but it could sideline him more than two games this time. He said Sunday morning his Achilles felt “totally fine” and he was disappointed by the setback. Frank Vogel said that Davis was in good spirits after the injury.

Without Davis, the Lakers lost the game 122-105.

