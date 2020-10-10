Lakers’ Anthony Davis leaves game with heel injury, returns next quarter

This was potentially scary.

Lakers star Anthony Davis — playing at a Finals MVP level this series — had to leave Game 5 of the NBA Finals late in the first quarter with a foot injury. Davis had gone up for a rebound with Jae Crowder in his body, nothing out of the ordinary, but when Davis landed he was in pain, quickly limping to the baseline and going to the ground in pain.

The Lakers announced he aggravated an existing heel contusion — he has been on the injury report with it for weeks.

Davis did not go back to the locker room and returned to the game in the second quarter.

Davis’ value to the Lakers was shown when he went out and the Heat pushed their lead up to nine. Miami can get inside the paint with far less fear without Davis on the court. Plus, he can make plays like this.





