Lakers answer critics with tough road win in Western Conference showdown with Nuggets

DENVER — It’s tough to criticize a 17-3 start.

But the Los Angeles Lakers faced questions about their scorching open to the season that included just seven games against teams that would qualify for the playoffs as of Tuesday night.

With their toughest test of the season since an opening-night loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, the Lakers answered the bell in dramatic fashion Tuesday with a 105-96 win over the Denver Nuggets in one of the toughest road atmospheres in the NBA.

And they did so with multiple players dealing with “flu-like symptoms,” according to head coach Frank Vogel.

Billed as a matchup between the top two teams in the Western Conference, the game was a showcase for the defense and depth of a team that looks very much like an NBA title favorite.

After facing criticism for a soft schedule, the Lakers scored a convincing road win against the No. 2 team in the West. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The Lakers looked primed for a blowout in a dominant, 60-49 first half that saw LeBron James and Anthony Davis take turns in starring roles as their interior defense frustrated Nikola Jokic to the tune of a three-point half.

The Nuggets came out energized in the third quarter, opening with a 15-4 run to tie the game at 64, eventually taking a 72-71 lead. But the Lakers responded as only they can, looking to arguably the most dangerous duo in the NBA.

Davis hit a deep 3-pointer from the wing that James followed up with a pair of buckets at the basket for a 7-0 run.

The Nuggets wouldn’t take the lead again as the Lakers staved off a late rally to score a win that should quiet the questions that arrived after a home loss to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

James finished with 25 points, nine assists and six rebounds, while Davis finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds.

