Lakers announce JoAnn Buss, mother of team president Jeanie Buss, has died

Chris Cwik
The Lakers announced the death of JoAnn Buss. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers are mourning the loss of JoAnn Buss. The team announced Buss’ death on social media Monday.

Buss was married to former Lakers president Jerry Buss. The two met at the University of Wyoming. The couple had four children — including current Lakers president Jeanie Buss — before they got divorced in 1972.

The Buss family has asked people to donate to the American Cancer Society in lieu of sending flowers.

Lakers legend Magic Johnson offered his condolences to the entire Buss family.

LeBron James also chimed in, saying Lakers Nation stands with the Buss family.

The Lakers are currently in the midst of a road trip, and will take on the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday. The Lakers won’t return to the Staples Center until Dec. 22, when they host the Golden State Warriors.

