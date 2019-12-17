Lakers announce JoAnn Buss, mother of team president Jeanie Buss, has died

The Lakers announced the death of JoAnn Buss. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers are mourning the loss of JoAnn Buss. The team announced Buss’ death on social media Monday.

Buss was married to former Lakers president Jerry Buss. The two met at the University of Wyoming. The couple had four children — including current Lakers president Jeanie Buss — before they got divorced in 1972.

The Buss family has asked people to donate to the American Cancer Society in lieu of sending flowers.

In lieu of flowers, the Buss family kindly requests that donations be made to The American Cancer Society or the Lakers Youth Foundation. — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 16, 2019

Lakers legend Magic Johnson offered his condolences to the entire Buss family.

I was saddened to hear the news that JoAnn Buss, mother of Jeanie, Johnny, Jim and Janie, and wife of Dr. Buss, has passed away. She was an incredible friend and woman. Cookie and I are glad she was a part of our lives for more than 40 years. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) December 16, 2019

LeBron James also chimed in, saying Lakers Nation stands with the Buss family.

My condolences and prayers goes out to @JeanieBuss and the entire Buss family on their lost! #LakerNation stands as 1 with you guys during your difficult time! 🙏🏾💜💛 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 17, 2019

The Lakers are currently in the midst of a road trip, and will take on the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday. The Lakers won’t return to the Staples Center until Dec. 22, when they host the Golden State Warriors.

