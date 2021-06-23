Lakers' Alex Caruso arrested in Texas on marijuana charge

Alex Caruso/Brazos County Jail

Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso was arrested in Texas on Tuesday on a marijuana charge.

Brazos County jail records show that Texas A&M police arrested Caruso on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana possession. According to the records, Caruso paid a $552 fine and was released on a total $4,200 bond for both charges.

Police: Caruso tried to board flight with weed grinder

Texas A&M police lieutenant Bobby Richard told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne that Caruso was arrested after TSA officers found a grinder containing marijuana when he tried to board a flight Tuesday afternoon.

Caruso, 28, played four seasons at Texas A&M before joining the NBA in 2017. He's played his entire four-season career with the Lakers and won a championship with Los Angeles last season. He averaged 6.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists this season in 58 games.

The Lakers were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Phoenix Suns, who played and won Game 2 of the Western Conference finals in Phoenix on Tuesday.

