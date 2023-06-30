Lakers agree to deal with Gabe Vincent, plan to sign Taurean Prince

Lakers forward LeBron James dives for a loose ball in front of Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince during the play-in game this spring. Prince will be joining the Lakers next season. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The Lakers opened free agency Friday by agreeing to a three-year contract with guard Gabe Vincent and reaching an agreement to sign veteran Taurean Prince, according to people with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Vincent, who helped the Miami Heat reach the NBA Finals this spring, will earn $33 million for the contract, which can be signed starting Tuesday.

The 6-foot-3 guard started all 22 games in the playoffs for the Heat, shooting 37.8% on three-pointers on more than six attempts per game. He averaged 9.1 points and 2.5 assists while shooting 33.4% from deep during the regular season.

Heat guard Gabe Vincent helped the Heat reach the NBA Finals this spring. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

Prince became available when the Minnesota Timberwolves declined to guarantee his $7.4-million deal earlier this week.

A 6-7 forward, he shot 38.1% from three-point range last season. The sides are still working on the details of the contract, which can't be signed until Tuesday, but it’s expected the Lakers did not use any of their midlevel exception in the deal.

Prince, 29, has played seven seasons in the NBA and averaged 9.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 22 minutes a game last season. He shot 46.7% from the field and 84.4% from the free-throw line.

