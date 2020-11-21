Lakers agree on deal to add reigning 6th Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell

The Lakers have stolen a key piece from their Staples Center rivals and also improved their frontcourt, while also doing a nice bit of business with Klutch Sports. The Lakers have acquired reigning Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell as a free agent, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Harrell was excellent with the Clippers last season, earning the award for the league’s best sub. Harrell averaged 18.6 points and a hair under eight rebounds per game with the Clippers last season