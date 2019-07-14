Report: Lakers add former Raptors assistant coach Phil Handy to staff

The Toronto Raptors are losing another valuable member of their team to Los Angeles.

Assistant coach Phil Handy has reportedly been hired on to assume the same position with the L.A. Lakers, according to Marc J. Spears of ESPN.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

No, it’s not nearly as monumental of a loss as when the team saw Kawhi Leonard sign with the Clippers, obviously, but Handy was a pretty valuable member of the team’s coaching staff.

He was the man who orchestrated ‘The Workout,’ the legendary practice sessions where Kevin Durant, LeBron James, and Leonard all trained together in the same gym last off-season.

Handy’s presence has been key to the success of many teams. The coach has appeared in five-straight NBA finals, winning twice, including once with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

This will be coach Handy’s second stint working for the Lakers. From 2011-2013, he also served as the club’s player development coach.

More Raptors coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada