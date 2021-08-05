Lakers make decisive but risky moves to overhaul roster
The Lakers have loaded up on veterans in the offseason, which may prove beneficial to them in 2021-22 for a variety of reasons.
The Lakers have loaded up on veterans in the offseason, which may prove beneficial to them in 2021-22 for a variety of reasons.
The Lakers defeated the Kings, 84-74. Devontae Cacok led the Lakers with 13 points and six rebounds in the victory, while Louis King recorded a game-high 19 points, along with six rebounds for the Kings in the losing effort.
Spencer Dinwiddie is expected to join Washington in a reported five-team trade between Brooklyn, San Antonio, Indiana and the Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James has a message for the critics commenting on the age of the new Los Angeles Lakers roster.
Does this mean Davis will become a third option in the domineering presences of James and Westbrook? Someone has to willingly take a step back, and traditionally, it’s the best catch-and-shoot option of three primary scorers.
The Bulls are signing Alex Caruso to a four-year, $37 million contract.
Luka Doncic was on fire during Slovenias game against France Thursday morning.
Andre Drummond is leaving the Los Angeles Lakers to head to the Philadelphia 76ers.
The flurry of deals the Los Angeles Lakers have made during free agency have led critics to point out that the "purple and gold" could look more like the "purple and old" after the team sacrificed young talent to bring in veteran players. After adding Carmelo Anthony, 37, Trevor Ariza, 36, and Dwight Howard, 35, the team has an average age of 31.4 years, making them the oldest in the NBA, according to SB Nation. "Keep talking about my squad," the 36-year-old LeBron James wrote on Twitter.
Proof of at least partial vaccination against Covid-19 would be required to enter public indoor spaces in the city of Los Angeles, including restaurants, bars, gyms, concert venues, movie theaters and even “retail establishments,” under a proposal introduced Wednesday by City Council President Nury Martinez. “Enough is enough already,” said Martinez, who co-introduced the motion […]
The Miami Heat added another stretch four that fits their system.
Aldridge – after sacrificing more than $5 million to leave the Spurs for the Nets in a buyout – suddenly retired due to an irregular heartbeat in April.
The Los Angeles Lakers always generate a ton of headlines but this year, that has happened even more as they have added several big names.
The Washington Wizards have agreed to a $62 million, three-year deal with guard Spencer Dinwiddie, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement. The person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the deal had not been announced, said Dinwiddie is heading to the Wizards in a sign-and-trade. The 6-foot-5 Dinwiddie joins a backcourt that's being vacated by Russell Westbrook after Washington agreed to deal Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Jake Browning left Washington with more wins than any player in Pac-12 history, a four-year starter whose productive career put him in the company of a long line of standout Huskies quarterbacks. Browning's first two years as a pro were exclusively behind-the-scenes work on the Minnesota Vikings practice squad, as he took the unglamorous steps toward trying to climb up the depth chart and get a foothold in a league that annually chews up and spits out another slate of prospects. “Basically finding any possible way that I can get better without actually taking a ton of reps," said Browning, who suddenly found himself in heavy duty this week when starter Kirk Cousins and backups Kellen Mond and Nate Stanley were sidelined by COVID-19 protocols.
Lakers added triple-double threat Russell Westbrook, Heat add Kyle Lowry and Bulls upgrade their roster. The Pelicans are the biggest losers so far.
Adding Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony to LeBron James and Anthony Davis could make the Lakers a juggernaut. Or it could blow up in their faces.
NBA free agency opened on Monday, and more than 50 deals were made before the clock struck midnight, including most of the top names expected to change teams, if not all of them.
The former face of the franchise took to Instagram to share his thank yous to everyone who was part of his stint with the Raptors.
Can anyone read Kawhi Leonard?
A look at why Carmelo Anthony is a better fit now for the L.A. Lakers than earlier in his storied career.