Report: Lakers add 3-point specialist Ben McLemore for stretch run

Jason Owens
·2 min read
The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a deal with free agent guard Ben McLemore, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports

The veteran shooting specialist became a free agent on Monday after being released by the Houston Rockets last week and clearing waivers. His deal is for the remainder of the season, according to the report. Terms of the contract were not reported. The Lakers had an open roster spot and do not need to make a corresponding cut.

McLemore was reportedly coveted by contenders

Other contenders had interest in McLemore, including the Milwaukee Bucks, according to the report. Ben McLemore's agent is Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, who has close personal and business ties with LeBron James and also represents Anthony Davis. 

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 20: Ben McLemore #16 of the Houston Rockets looks on in the first half against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on February 20, 2020 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Ben McLemore, a Klutch client, reportedly drew interest from other contenders before joining the Lakers. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

McLemore adds depth, shooting

McLemore, 28, is in his eighth NBA season after being selected with the No. 7 pick by the Sacramento Kings in the 2013 NBA draft. A career 36.3% 3-point shooter, McLemore averaged 7.4 points and 2.1 rebounds primarily coming off the bench in Houston this season. He averaged 10.1 points and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 40% from 3-point distance last season as a part-time starter on a Rockets team that made the playoffs. 

He'll likely come off the bench with the Lakers as they look to shore up their roster for the stretch run of the regular season and the playoffs. The Lakers, playing without injured stars James and Davis, are in fifth place in the Western Conference standings at 31-19.

McLemore is the second roster addition in Los Angeles since the NBA trade deadline. The Lakers also signed center Andre Drummond after his post-deadline buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers. For now, McLemore and Drummond will help fill voids on a roster beset by injuries. Both players bring skill sets that will keep them relevant in the rotation if the Lakers return to better health for the postseason.

