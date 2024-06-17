Lakers AA close out Church Tournament strong with big win

Jun. 16—LEWISTON, Idaho — A four RBI day from Michael Owens and Hunter Fann catapulted the Kalispell AA Lakers to a massive 18-6 win against the RCA 18U Green team out of Kennewick, Washington, Sunday.

The Lakers bats came alive early, as they took an early 8-0 lead in the first three innings. Luke Nikunen hit a double in the second to score a run and followed it up in the third with a triple to drive in another. He finished the day with three RBIs and went 3-for-3.

Eight out of the nine Lakers' batters recorded a hit and everyone in the lineup scored a run. Jackson Heino pitched five innings to get the win and the game was called early in the sixth.

It was the final game for the Lakers (25-8) in the Church Tournament in Idaho, before they head to Pullman to take on Elevate Northwest in the Washington State University Tournament on Thursday.

KALISPELL 341 109 — 18 12 1

RCA 18U 002 031 — 6 6 1

Jackson Heino (5), Bryce Buckmaster (6) and Austin Cephers. Anthony Chvedov (1), Jaxon Logsdon (2), Brad Beck (4), Tanner Mckoy (6) and Brody Taylor.

KALISPELL AA LAKERS — Ostyn Brennan 1-3, Trever Cockerill 0-2, Luke Nikunen 3-4, Kaden Drish 2-3, Michael Owens 2-2. Oscar Kallis 1-4, Hunter Fann 1-4, Austin Cephers 1-4, Colin Leonard 1-4.

RCA 18U GREEN — Corbyn Aillis 1-4, Grady Edler 2-2, Jaxon Logsdon 1-3, Isaac Froula 0-3, Anthony Chvedov 0-1, Brad Beck 1-1, Luke Sterkel 0-1, Carsen Sharp 0-1, Caylor Hayward 1-2, Brody Taylor 0-2, Darian Burke 0-0, Logan Kruger 0-1, Garret Short 0-2.

2B — Cephers, Nikunen, Owens. Elder. 3B — Nikunen. Logsdon. RBIs — Brennan, Cockerill, Drish, Cephers, Leonard, Nikunen 3, Owens 4, Fann 4. Beck, Sharp, Hayward, Burke, Logsdon 2.