Lakers 3 goals: Jarred Vanderbilt has room for improvement

With training camp for the 2023-24 season just days away, the Los Angeles Lakers are preparing to hit the court for what could be an exciting and very successful season for them. They appear to have a stacked roster, and therefore an 18th NBA championship is a realistic goal for them once it’s all said and done next summer.

To accomplish that goal, a number of players will need to play up to their potential. Forward Jarred Vanderbilt, who was acquired in a February trade last season, quickly emerged as a defensive standout. However, there are a few areas in which he needs to improve in order to help L.A. win it all, and attaining these three goals would make him an ever better player.

Improved 3-point shooting

Outside shooting is the biggest hole in Vanderbilt’s game right now. In 26 regular season games with the Lakers, he made only 30.3 percent of his 3-point attempts, and that number fell to 24.1 percent during the 2023 playoffs.

Opponents started leaving him wide open from beyond the arc, and his inability to hit from that distance led to him being almost unplayable at times during the playoffs. As a result, his playing time gradually dwindled.

All Vanderbilt has to do is connect on 35-36 percent of his 3-point attempts. If he does that, teams will not be able to leave him wide open without paying the price.

Catch and finish in the paint better

On offense, when Vanderbilt wasn’t camping out at the 3-point line, when was looking to cut to the basket. Teammates would get him the ball, but he had trouble finishing near the basket, especially in traffic. At times, he would drop simple passes in the paint.

Percentage-wise, the forward made a good amount of his shots from three feet and in. But those missed gimme layups and dropped passes are empty possessions, and he must minimize those outcomes in order to prevent himself from being benched.

Play with more energy on a consistent basis

Vanderbilt had outstanding games last season such as that late February contest against the Dallas Mavericks where he had 15 points, 17 rebounds and four steals while being the driving force behind L.A. overcoming a 27-point deficit to win on the road.

But there were other games in which he seemed to have a lack of intensity. His rebounding was inconsistent, and there were some nights where he simply didn’t seem “on.”

The forward seems to want to model himself after Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman, who usually seemed to have more energy than multiple opposing players put together. Perhaps he needs to drink a little extra Mountain Dew before games or during halftime, but the Lakers would benefit if he becomes a human container of Five Hour Energy on a regular basis.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire