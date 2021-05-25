Should Laker fans be worried about falling 0-1 to the Suns?
Chris Haynes and Vincent Goodwill look back at the Los Angeles Lakers' 99-90 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. LeBron James and Anthony Davis failed to deliver strong games; should fans be worried that the defending champs may get bounced in the first round?
