Lakers fan with epic fail during in-game contest

The Lakers are playing well lately — three wins in a row, 9-of-11 — in part because they are playing smart.

Their fans… well, at least one of them not so much.

NBA in-arena contests are largely designed so the fan will win, but this Laker fan found a new and epic way to blow it at Staples Center.

This is the dumbest thing I’ve seen in my entire life pic.twitter.com/Www3la7RwQ — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) November 24, 2018





Of course, this was the most talked about thing on NBA Twitter Friday night.

The worst part is she looked at him and tried to give him a second chance and he just smiled. pic.twitter.com/VTZRWeaKDS — Khari (@iknowkhari) November 24, 2018





Literally everybody in the crowd pic.twitter.com/ck5ICOA368 — Slim (@sliimshadyyyy) November 24, 2018



