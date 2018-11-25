Lakers fan with epic fail during in-game contest
The Lakers are playing well lately — three wins in a row, 9-of-11 — in part because they are playing smart.
Their fans… well, at least one of them not so much.
NBA in-arena contests are largely designed so the fan will win, but this Laker fan found a new and epic way to blow it at Staples Center.
This is the dumbest thing I’ve seen in my entire life pic.twitter.com/Www3la7RwQ
— Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) November 24, 2018
Of course, this was the most talked about thing on NBA Twitter Friday night.
The worst part is she looked at him and tried to give him a second chance and he just smiled. pic.twitter.com/VTZRWeaKDS
— Khari (@iknowkhari) November 24, 2018
Literally everybody in the crowd pic.twitter.com/ck5ICOA368
— Slim (@sliimshadyyyy) November 24, 2018