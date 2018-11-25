Lakers fan with epic fail during in-game contest

Kurt Helin
NBC Sports

The Lakers are playing well lately — three wins in a row, 9-of-11 — in part because they are playing smart.

Their fans… well, at least one of them not so much.

NBA in-arena contests are largely designed so the fan will win, but this Laker fan found a new and epic way to blow it at Staples Center.


Of course, this was the most talked about thing on NBA Twitter Friday night.



 

