Lakeland's offensive fireworks brought back memories of Kathleen-Seabreeze in 2003

The offensive numbers for Lakeland and Lake Minneola on Friday night were staggering, starting with the final score of 77-48, which is a combined 125 total points. It's second all time in Florida playoff history, beaten only by when Clay defeated North Marion, 74-73, in 2013.

Lakeland and Lake Minneola also combined for 1,397 yards of total offense. Let’s break it down with the official numbers that the teams have provided. Lakeland did most of its damage rushing the ball, with 653 yards, and finished with 777 yards of total offense.

D’Marius Rucker led with 278 yards, Carlos Mitchell added 115 yards, and Markel Johnson added 111 yards. It was reported that Rucker had more than 300 yards, but he was credited with a long rush that should have gone to Mitchell. Zander Smith added 124 yards passing.

Lake Minneola quarterback Jackson Hughes passed for 451 yards as the Hawks finished with 620 yards.

Unstoppable: Rucker's near record-setting game ignites Lakeland football's offensive explosion

It was 20 years ago: No Stopping Kathleen, Red Devils Win Slugfest

Lakeland-Lake Minneola to Kathleen-Seabreeze

It’s the most explosive offensive game by two teams that I’ve seen in my 31 years in Polk County. It makes Lakeland’s 48-38 win over Lake Nona in 2014 look like a defensive struggle. To recall, Lake Nona's Tucker Israel passed for 440 yards and five touchdowns in that game while A.J. Davis’ 191 yards led a Lakeland ground game that finished with 374 yards.

Kathleen running back Marcus Okobi carries the ball in first half action against Daytona Beach Seabreeze in the first round of the playoffs in 2003. Okobi finished with 196 yards rushing as the Red Devils piled up 616 yards on the ground.

However, exactly 20 years ago, Polk County fans were treated to similar game with offensive fireworks in which one team passed at will and the other team ran at will.

In the first round of the 2003 playoffs, Kathleen defeated Daytona Beach Seabreeze, 55-49. Seabreeze was led by quarterback Xavier Lee, who broke the state record for career touchdown passes that was held by Kathleen’s David Bowden.

Ridge Community coach Richard Tate was coaching Kathleen at the time and knew his defense was in for a challenge. He was able to scout Seabreeze the final week of the season when the Kathleen-Lakeland game was canceled after four Lakeland football players were suspected of having viral meningitis.

The numbers in the Kathleen-Seabreeze game were just as incredible as last Friday's contest.

The teams combined for more than 1,200 yards of total offense. Kathleen finished with 710 yards, 616 coming on the ground. Chris London rushed for 250 yards; Marcus Okobi, the team’s leading rusher that season, had 196 yards and would have gone over 200 but missed a big chunk of the third quarter with cramps. Quarterback James Lovett, who alternated with Antoine McRoy, rushed for 140 yards, and he and McRoy also tossed one touchdown pass apiece.

Seabreeze quarterback Xavier Lee carries the ball against Kathleen in the first round of the playoffs in 2003. He passed for 381 yards in the high-scoring game.

For Seabreeze, Lee passed for 381 yards and the Sandcrabs finished with more than 500 yards of total offense. The future Florida State Seminole was unstoppable. On one play, future NFL player Albert McClellan had him wrapped up, and Lee still threw a 40- to 50-yard completion as he was falling forward.

“Being in Central Florida and Polk County at that point in time, we had never seen anything like Xavier Lee and what Seabreeze was doing,” Tate said. “They were on the cutting edge of the spread, hurry up, one back kind of thing, and he could throw the eyes out of the football."

Tate later added: "We were able to go up to Daytona Beach and scout them. They were playing Madison County. At that time that was a defending state champion and undefeated, and that score was 63-53. So we have trouble fellas, and, everybody was like, 'No, we'll be all right. We got that defense.'”

Yet Seabreeze jumped out to a 21-0 lead.

"I was like, man, we ain't seen anything like this in my life," Tate said. "So somehow we got a stop and then we got hot running the football."

Despite all its success running the ball, a passing play changed the game for Kathleen, which got the ball with 37 seconds left in the first half and Okobi ran twice for 45 yards. Then with three seconds left before halftime, defensive end Darrell Lake caught a Hail Mary pass that tied the score.

“He just went there to catch that because he’s so big and strong and that tied it up,” Tate recalled.

At the start of the second half, it took five plays for the teams to combine for three touchdowns. Lovett ran for a 73-yard score on the first play of the half. Two plays later, Lee threw a 40-yard touchdown to Randall Hawkins. Two plays after that, Okobi ran for a 66-yard touchdown.

Kathleen led 42-28 but Seabreeze never went away. With the score tied, 49-49, London ran 78 yards for the winning touchdown with 6:57 to play. Seabreeze then drove into Kathleen territory before Lee fumbled on a quarterback draw and linebacker Trent Newton recovered. Kathleen got three first downs and ran out the clock.

Kathleen quarterback James Lovett stiff-arms Seabreeze defender Mike McNerney in the first half of the quarterfinal playoff game in 2003. He rushed for 140 yards.

“My brother Robert was the offense coordinator and he came to me and asked me what do you want to do, we're down 21,” Tate said. “I said, 'Just stick with what we got. It's good to see if we can pop something here.' And in two plays, we broke one. The thing that got hairy in that game was that Okobi and London were really all we had at running back, and they ran for so many yards, they started cramping early in the fourth quarter. Usually you never cramp Week 12. But I'm like, 'These jokers are in a track meet out here.' We’re breaking one for 40, they score, and we come back and break one for another 80.

"I'm like, 'This is ridiculous.'”

Kathleen, which was 10-0 after the win, had not given up more than two touchdowns in a game and went from one extreme to another the following week when Pace defeated the Red Devils, 14-9.

Tate wasn’t concerned about how his team would bounce back.

“”Those games get so controlled chaotic,” Tate said. “The next week we played Miami Pace, which was the defending state championship team, and they had 90 yards of offense. So you never know one week to the next in the playoffs. It was crazy.”

Tate described coaching in that game as being fun and exhilarating but there was one more emotion when it was over.

“I know I was relieved,” he said. “I never been in a game like that in my life coaching or playing.”

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: FHSAA football playoffs: Lakeland shootout reminds of Kathleen-Seabreeze