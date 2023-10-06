Lakeland's defense dominates to hand Bartow its 1st loss of the season

LAKELAND -- It would be expected that when undefeated Bartow and defending state champion Lakeland, two teams in control of their respective Class 4S districts, met on Thursday night, fans would be treated to a game with a high level of play.

That wasn't exactly the case.

A player suspension and injuries had Bartow down to its fourth and fifth quarterbacks, Lakeland's offense was getting some players back from injuries, although two of the top three running backs are still out, and the officials were constantly huddling to discuss penalties or where to spot the ball, which disrupted the flow of the game.

In the end, Lakeland's defense, led by Keon Young, steady running by Markell Johnson were enough for Lakeland to come away with a 30-2 victory on Thursday night at Bryant stadium to hand Bartow its first loss.

Despite Bartow's woes at quarterback, it likely didn't matter who was behind center as Lakeland's defensive lineman lived in the Bartow backfield. The Dreadnaughts (5-2) held the Yellow Jackets (6-1) to minus-2 yards of offense in the first half and 42 yards for the game.

"Our defense, thank God that they haven't had injuries," Lakeland coach Marvin Frazier said. "The offense has had injuries, and we're kind of behind a little bit. We still have our top two running backs out (D'Marius Rucker and Jordan Henderson). Our quarterback (Zander Smith) kind of was able to come back tonight. It's a really good thing. Our defense is starting to click. They're not going to see a unit like Norland or St. Joe's had."

Bartow's best two offensive plays, runs of 15 yards and 17 yards, ended in fumbles that Lakeland recovered, including one by Young. The Lakeland safety also had an interception return that he returned to give Lakeland a 21-2 lead late in the first half.

"We've got one of the best safeties in the country," Frazier said. "There's a reason. He's a playmaker."

Lakeland's defense also recovered a fumble in the first half at the Bartow 20 to set up a short scoring drive with Malik Morris scoring the game's first touchdown.

While Lakeland's struggled to get into a rhythm offensively, Johnson provided steady running and a big play. His 53-yard run set up a 7-yard run by CJ Mitchell that put Lakeland up 14-2 in the second quarter. Johnson finished with 107 yards on 17 carries.

"We needed it," Frazier said. "We still have a lot to fix with our offensive line. We just got guys back and they're not up to speed yet."

Lakeland's defense also recovered a fumble in which after a Bartow penalty, gave the Dreadnaughts the ball on the Bartow 19. Rick Penick scored from the 53 plays later.

Johnson had a big run on the first play of the game but it was called back because of a flag, which set the tone for the day. The two teams combined for 20 penalties and there were at least five more that were offsetting or declined.

