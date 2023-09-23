Lakeland using more than expected trio of running backs to boost revved-up rushing attack

Lakeland knew it had depth in the backfield coming into the 2023 season with a strong trio of lead backs. In the Dreadnaughts' 28-12 victory over Lakeland, that depth was on display in ways not expected going into the season.

Last season, Lakeland had a potent ground game that averaged more than 200 yards per game but it was running back committee, quite different than the 2013-2019 era when the Dreadnaughts' ground game was centered around an elite back, first A.J. Davis and then Demarkcus Bowman.

It was a trio of lead backs that led Lakeland last year, and it was expected to be a trio this season. The Dreadnaughts brought back D'Marius Rucker and Markel Johnson, who combined for 1,698. Second-leading rusher Don'Ares Johnson ran for 854 yards and graduated but was replaced by Jordan Henderson, who ran for 622 at Lake Wales last season.

So with another troika of top backs, the Lakeland ground game was in good shape for 2023.Well, it's been hit or miss through five games. Lakeland couldn't run the ball against Norland or St. Joseph's Prep -- 81 yards combined for the two games -- but rushed for 182 yards or more in its three wins, including 210 yards rushing against Winter Haven on Friday night.

Lakeland's Jordan Henderson fights for extra yards as Winter Haven defenders try to bring him down.

However, it has been more than the office of Rucker, Johnson and Henderson producing those yards.Henderson went into Friday's game leading Lakeland with just 158 yards but ran just a handful of times in the first half for about 18 yards. Rucker had 28 yards before leaving with an injury and Markel Johnson was held out as he is recovering from an injury.

Through five games the trio have unofficially 394 yards rushing.

However, another name has emerged the last couple of weeks and that's sophomore Jadarius Dobie. He rushed for about 88 yards on 10 carries against the Blue Devils, including 82 yards in the second half, and now is Lakeland's second-leading rusher with 170 yards.

With Johnson out, Michael Walker also contributed in the running game, and Lakeland also got rushing yards from backup quarterback Elijah Bell and Malik Morris, who scored the Dreadnaughts' first touchdown.

"We came in with a nice stable of guys," Lakeland coach Marvin Frazier said. "Markel was out for the week, Rucker had his unfortunate injury, and Henderson went down. These guys have that next-man-up mentality. We got a lot of guys."

With Rucker out indefinitely, expect to see a lot more Dobie in the coming weeks. He's already shown enough to keep it at least a trio of primary backs.

"Jadarius is going to be really special," Frazier said. "We thought he was a kid that we could end of sneak up on people, but they might has well get ready. He's really good. We got two returning in Markell and D'Marius, and then ou got Jordan who's next. And then all of a sudden, Jadarius is a who is a sub 1,000 kind kind of guy. He goes north to south. He's no nonsense. He's only a sophomore. So we love what we have in him ,a nd he was stepping up to the plate. He was ready."

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Lakeland using more than expected trio of backs to boost ground game