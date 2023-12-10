Here is how Lakeland overcame more adversity to beat Venice and win 9th state title

TALLAHASSEE — Lakeland was the defending Class 4S state champion but went into the the state semifinals last week as the No. 4 seed among the four teams remaining. However, for the second year in a row, the Dreadnaughts are the last team standing.

And for the second time in three weeks, Lakeland's offense put on a show.

Lakeland pilied up more than 500 yards off offense in another offensive explosion by both teams, but it was key defensive stops aided by five turnovers that allowed Lakeland to prevail, 60-48, on Saturday night at Bragg Memorial Stadium in the 4S state championship game.

Lakeland (12-3) has now won nine state titles, the most by any public school in Florida. It is the third time the Dreadnaught have successfully defended its state title. The previous two times were in back-to-back seasons of 2005 and 2006 when they won three in a row ('04-'06).

"This means everything," junior quarterback Zander Smith said. "I came here and from day one, I didn't know how serious it was of the expectation of winning a state championship. I can't speak for everyone else, but I think we did pretty good."

This is the second time in three weeks that Lakeland has scored at least 60 points and allowed 48 points and was prolific offensively with one arm tied behind its back. Smith threw a touchdown pass to Jamar Taylor Jr. on the first drive of the game but injured his throwing arm when he was tackled on a scrambled a 43-yard scramble. Smith, who stayed in the game, said he could not lift his arm and threw just one normal pass the rest of the game, a completion to Pat Dennis.

So again, Lakeland used a powerful running game to come up with big plays, control the clock and wear down Venice. Lakeland rushed for 497 yards and finished with 540 yards of total offense.

D'Marius Rucker had his second 200-yard game in three games by finishing with 207 yards, including touchdown runs of 45 and 68 yards.

"It just feels amazing," Rucker said. "It was a great win. I missed eight games and to come back and do this for my team is pretty good. My O-line helped me out, the receivers held on to their blocks. We had a great night."

Despite the offensive fireworks, it was Lakeland's defense that came up clutch and allowed the Dreadnaughts to pull away.

First, in a half in which each team was scoring every time it touched the ball, Lakeland's Keon Young intercepted Jayden Glasser in the final minute to preserved the Dreadnaughts 27-21 lead at halftime.

With Venice receiving the ball to start the second half, the interception denied Venice to score back-to-back to end the first half and start the second half.

"That was great," Frazier said. "That was the momentum really. It showed our guys we can get a stop."Venice indeed took the opening kickoff off the second half and drove 65 yards on nine plays and scored on on James Wilder's 1-yard run to take a 28-27 lead.

Lakeland then was first to punt for the first time in the game on its ensuing possession but now the defense stepped up. First, Lakeland stopped Venice on fourth down at the Lakeland 45. Then after having to punt again, the Dreadnaughts got the ball right back with a fumble recovery.

"We just had to execute," Morris said. "We had to come out and do a better job than we did in the first half."

Lakeland made an adjustment, moving lineman Cooper Martin inside, and that helped the Dreadnaughts improve in stopping the run. Venice rushed for 234 yards.

"We had to make an adjustment, and Cooper Martin moving inside helped a lot," Frazier said. "They were just mashing us."

Carlos Mitchell scored on a 15-yard run and Lakeland led, 33-28, and never trailed again. Lakeand again forced a punt. Three plays later, Malik Morris, a starting linebacker who is used in the backfield on certain formations, broke loose for a 51-yard touchdown run then Shanard Clowar returned the first of his two interceptions for a touchdown that put Lakeland up 46-28.Morris was Lakeland's leading tackler on defense.

"I really think Malik Morris is the best player in America," Frazier said. "He can do everything. He's a special kid."

Lakeland picked off Glasser on Venice's next possion and Lakeland went on to score on Rucker's 45-yard run, and Lakeland had a commmanding, 53-28 lead.

"I give our kids all the credit," defensive coordinator C.J. Johnson said. "They never let the moment get too big. They never got down on themselves. They were still hungry. They saw it still within reach and when bad things happened, they pulled together."

Venice tried to channel St. Thomas Aquinas, circa 2006 when the Raiders recovered multiple onside kicks to rally from behind and force overtime. First, C.J. Lewis returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown. Then Venice recovered its first onside kick, quickly scored and recovered another onsides kick, trailing 53-42 with time running down.

Clower, however, clinched the game with his second interception of the night.

"We just stayed focused and stayed humble," Clower said.

