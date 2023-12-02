How Lakeland hung on to defeat Buchholz in a thriller to return to state title game

GAINESVILLE — It wasn't a perfect game and there weren't quite the offensive fireworks of a week ago, but all that matters to Lakeland is the final score.

A missed extra point proved to be the difference as Lakeland prevailed over previously undefeated Buchholz, 21-20, on Friday night in a thrilling Class 4S state semifinal at Citizens Field.Lakeland (11-3) will play Venice in the state finals on Dec. 9 in Tallahassee in a rematch of last year's state final.

"It feels very good to go back to state," said defensive back Carlos Mitchell, who won a state title with Lake Wales last year. "Me and my boys worked very hard for this."

Although it got off to a shaky start, Lakeland's defense bounced back and came up with big stops after spotting Buchholz a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

Buchholz quarterback Trace Johnson completed 4 of his first 7 passes for 103 yards on Buchholz' first two possessions but was just 9 of 17 for 99 yards the rest of the game. His 25-yard touchdown pass to Jaeden Williams with 3:50 to play in the first quarter gave the Bobcats a 14-0 lead.

Lakeland Dreadnaughts quarterback Zander Smith (15) gestures after a touchdown during the first half against the Buchholz Bobcats in the Semifinals of the 2023 FHSAA Football State Championships at Citizens Field in Gainesville, FL on Friday, December 1, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

However, Lakeland's defense finally made stops to let the offense back in the game.

"We had to make some adjustments," Mitchell said. "Last week as a team, we gave up too many points. We came in, played man to man, we know we have athletes and we just played football."

Lakeland, after allowing more than 600 yards last week, allowed just 286 yards, including 121 yards in the second half with 85 coming on one drive.

"We executed," linebacker Malik Morris said. "We played as a team. I feel at halftime, it was a very good time to get back to it and finish it out."

Offensively, Lakeland's running game was bottled up and was held to 142 yards for the game, but Zander Smith showed why Lakeland also has one of the top passing games in the county. He completed 9 of 18 passes for 210 yards.

"I have infinite trust in all of my teammates, no matter what, all the time," Smith said. "We've all worked so hard, the entire time since March. I can't begin to tell you how proud I am of my team."

The biggest catch of the day came by Jamar Taylor Jr., whose 33-yard reception on tight coverage late in the third quarter set up the game-winning touchdown. Malik Morris scored on a 2-yard run with 41 seconds left in the third quarter.

"That was unbelievable," Smith said. "I've trusted Jamar since before I even transferred here. I met him on the 7-on-7 circuit when I first got here. We've been on the field every day."

Buchholz Bobcats middle linebacker Myles Graham (2) takcles Lakeland Dreadnaughts running back Markel Johnson (22) during the first half in the Semifinals of the 2023 FHSAA Football State Championships at Citizens Field in Gainesville, FL on Friday, December 1, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

Buchholz answered with an 85-yard scoring drive, its only sustained offense of the second half, but missed the extra point.

Lakeland used a fake punt on the last play of the first quarter to keep a drive alive that led to Smith's 28-yard touchdown pass to Rick Penick on the first play of the second quarter.

Lakeland's defense had the only turnover of the game when Joshua Smith picked off Johnson at the Buchholz 12. Morris scored three plays later from the 1 to tie the score, 14-14.

