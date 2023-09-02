Lakeland gives Frazier his 1st official victory as Dreadnaughts' head coach; Auburndale wins

Lakeland coach Marvin Frazier observes practice as earlier this month. The Dreadnaughts will play Seffner Armwood at 7:30 p.m. at home on Friday in the Kickoff Classic.

LARGO — Lakeland won the spring football game in May as well as the Kickoff Classic in mid-August. He finally got his first official victory, however, on Friday.

After giving up more than 40 points in last week's season opener, Lakeland’s defense made sure that a repeat performance was not in store this week. The Dreadnaughts plugged any defensive leaks and Markel Johnson ran for two touchdowns in a 28-0 victory over Largo on Friday night.

Johnson’s two scores came in the first half and gave the Dreadnaughts a 14-0 halftime lead.

Brayshon Williams then hauled in a 76-yard leaping catch-and-run touchdown from Xander Smith to make it 21-0 with 6:42 left in the fourth quarter.

Fullback Michael Walker then bullied his way into the end zone for the game’s final score to punctuate Lakeland’s victory.

Lakeland returns to Bryant Stadium next week to play host to out-of-state St. Joseph’s Prep from Pennsylvania.

Auburndale 7, Haines City 0

AUBURNDALE — Defense was on display at a soggy Bruce Canova Stadium on Friday night, but Auburndale picked up the late win.

JaySean Pritchard’s extra-effort 10-yard touchdown run with seven seconds left gave the Bloodhounds the win over the Hornets.

Pritchard appeared to be stopped a few yards short of the end zone but kept his legs churning and plowed his way past the Hornets’ defense and into the end zone for the winning score.

“What do coaches always say?” Auburndale head coach Kyle Sasser said. “We say play through the whistle. We tell our linemen and our wide receivers that all the time in practice. We tell them to push the pile. It paid off in that respect tonight.”

Sasser was especially proud of his defense, praising the play of defensive back Cornell Carter, safety Deon Cox and converted linebacker Robert Stevenson for keeping Haines City’s potent running attack off the scoreboard.

“They want to run the ball down your throat,” Sasser said of Haines City. “A game like this was built for them. We try to be more balanced, but when you become one-dimensional you have to turn to your defense.”

Auburndale (1-0) will be at home again next week against Kathleen (0-1).

Victory Christian 49, Ambassadors Christian 6

WINTER HAVEN — The Storm picked up their first win of the year with a rout of the Stallions.

Jackson Benton threw for two touchdowns, hitting Levi Applewhite and Jarrel Paul and the defense and special teams combined for three scores and a safety.

Cooper Jones returned a kickoff 50 yards for a touchdown after Cru Slocum netted a safety for the Storm (1-1).

Martell Thomas and Jordan Jenkins both had touchdowns off fumble recoveries.

Blake Johnson also had a 3-yard touchdown run to open the scoring for Victory Christian, which will be at home next week against West Oaks Academy.

“The guys played hard and responded well, but we still have stuff to work on,” Victory Christian head coach Kendrick Stewart said. “The guys played hard and we’re going to build off that.”

All Saints 35, Seven Rivers 32

LECANTO — All Saints quarterback Magnus Darrington scored with 1:07 left to complete a comeback victory for the Saints.

All Saints (1-1) trailed 26-14 heading into the fourth quarter, but Darrington’s 2-yard touchdown run with a little more than a minute remaining gave the Saints the lead.

Seven Rivers drove to the All Saints 30 before Andrew Foppe came away with a game-clinching interception in the end zone to preserve the win.

“We don’t have large numbers, but our kids have large hearts,” said All Saints coach Stuart Weiss, who said he had about 20 kids make the trip. “I can’t say enough about this team. They’re a gritty, hard-nosed team that’s playing with all their heart and it’s just so great to see. “

Lakeland Christian 43, West Oaks 6

LAKELAND — Josh Bellamy and Ian Goines both scored two touchdowns as the Vikings improved to 2-0 on the year.

Killian O’Neal and Trey Berry also scored for Lakeland Christian which will be on the road next week at Fort Meade.

Bellamy finished with 143 rushing yards on 14 carries and Goines caught six balls for 78 yards.

Quarterback Brody Brenneman went 9-for-14 for 120 yards with three touchdown passes.

Postponed due to inclement weather

Frostproof at Hardee

George Jenkins at Mulberry

Fort Meade at Tohopekaliga

Kathleen at Bartow (will be played 10 a.m. on Saturday)

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Lakeland gives Frazier 1st win as head coach; Auburndale wins 1st game