Lakeland football starts 2023 season with a bang by racing past rival Panas

SHRUB OAK – There was a measure of concern on the Lakeland sideline just two plays into the new season.

The Hornets fumbled the ball away on the first play from scrimmage and lost lost a footrace down the sideline on the second play of the game. Travis Carlucci went 38 yards for a touchdown, silencing the home crowd.

“Oh, my God,” Lakeland coach Ryan Schilling said. “Last year, I probably would’ve reacted. I’m keeping my composure this year, but I was feeling a lot of emotion after that on the inside. Things like that always seem to happen in these rivalry games.”

Lakeland defeats Panas 43-14 in football action at Lakeland High School in Shrub Oak on Friday, September 1, 2023.

Grady Leonard eased the tension.

The senior quarterback threw for three touchdowns and ran for another Saturday, propelling the Hornets to a 43-14 win over Panas. It was the fifth straight Lakeland win in this intra-district rivalry.

Leonard capped a six-play drive with an 11-yard scoring pass to Michael DiCioccio, then ran the conversion in to knot the score 8-8.

“We settled down after we scored,” Leonard said. “Once we put the ball in the end zone it was like, ‘We’ve been here before. We can do this.’ We were down 8-0 before the game even started, so we needed that.”

Carlucci left the game on the next series following a 4-yard gain. He slid to stop the play, grabbing his right hamstring.

“It changed the complexion of the game,” Panthers coach Bill Castro said. “It’s kind of a blessing and a curse when you have a kid that good. Your game plan is built around that kid. Both teams, Lakeland and Panas know he’s the best player on the field and when he gets hurt, everything changes.”

Panas did retake the lead when Nick Tetro connected with Jed Chisholm for a 20-yard TD five minutes into the second quarter, but that was the end of the highlight reel.

Robbie Policastro went 61 yards for a score on the next play for the Hornets to ignite a 35-0 closing run.

“That was not the start we planned,” Lakeland linebacker Anthony Farroni said. “Any time we play against Panas, everyone is amped up for the game. It’s a must win. It’s for bragging rights, district rights. It’s pretty much win the town.”

What it means

Lakeland has some issues to correct next week before heading to Rye for a major test against the Section 1 Class B favorite. Untimely penalties and mental miscues slowed the Hornets' roll multiple times with penalties and mental miscues. It will be a long, uphill battle against the Garnets if corrections are not made.

Key play

Leonard opened up a one-possession game when he connected with Kyle Gallagher for a 24-yard score as time expired in the first half. The conversion sent the Hornets into the locker room with a 30-14 cushion.

Player of the game

Leonard completed 8 of 11 attempts for 196 yards and three touchdowns. He ran four times for 62 yards and one touchdown.

Lakeland's Robbie Policastro (33) with the carry during the Hornets' 43-14 win over Panas in football action at Lakeland High School in Shrub Oak on Friday, September 1, 2023.

By the numbers

Lakeland (1-0): Sean Perry had four catches for 120 yards and one TD. ... Kyle Gallagher made two catches for 41 yards and the one touchdown. ... Policastro finished with 12 carries for 121 yards. ... Farroni had a pair of sacks.

Panas (0-1): Carlucci had 63 yards on six carries before he limped off. He also picked up the fumble on the first play of the game.

They said it

"We’ve got Rye next week. Everyone knows who they are," Leonard said. "They are legit. We’ll have to put in a good week and see how it goes."

"Travis pulled his hamstring in the spring," Castro said. "He re-pulled it at Marist camp in June. It's something we've been slowly building up. Unfortunately, it's a hot day, the kid is a competitor and he pulled it."

What's next

Lakeland plays a 7 p.m. game at Rye next Friday. Panas returns home and will take on Port Chester on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Mike Dougherty covers football for The Journal News and lohud.com. Follow along on X @hoopsmbd.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Lakeland NY football starts 2023 season by racing past Panas