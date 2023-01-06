Lakeland (Fla.) football coach Bill Castle retires after 8th state title

Players win championships, not organizations. That said, it certainly doesn’t hurt to have a good head coach – especially at this level, with players rotating out every four years.

Lakeland (Fla.) is losing a great one. Bill Castle has been their head football coach for the last 47 years and has been part of the program for 52. However, he recently announced his retirement after Lakeland won the state championship over Venice.

Castle admitted to Fox13 that he’s going to miss coaching.

“I am going to miss coaching, no doubt about it. You do it as long as I have been doing it, it’s in your DNA… I am going to miss the kids and all the things that go with it.”

The victory over Venice (Fla.) was Castle’s eighth career state championship and 473rd win all-time, a new record for Florida.

Lakeland finished the season at No. 12 in our Super 25 rankings. Their athletic director says they have not decided on a replacement as of yet.

After 52 years at Lakeland High School, Bill Castle announces his retirement from coaching. pic.twitter.com/9P5UmGAJ27 — Lakeland Dreadnaughts (@LHSNaughts) January 3, 2023

