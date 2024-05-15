Lakeland CB Cormani McClain, a former UF target, transfers to Gators

GAINESVILLE — Lakeland cornerback Cormani McClain will transfer to Florida and return to his home state after spurning the Gators in 2023 to play for Deion Sanders at Colorado.

McClain announced his decision on X: “It’s always a lesson when you take a lost (sic), as soon as you find it correct it. 💯 #Backhome.”

The 6-foot-2, 165-pound McClain, who boasts a 6-foot-4 wingspan, is a former 5-star recruit and UF target. He committed to Miami over the Gators and Alabama before ultimately joining the ever-popular Sanders’ rebuilding effort in Boulder.

McClain will join UF as a preferred walk-on because the Gators sit at the 85-man scholarship capacity, but potential name, image and likeness opportunities could allow the 20-year-old to cover the costs until roster attrition frees up a spot.

He appeared in six games fin 2023, finishing 13 tackles and 2 pass break-ups.

After McClain announced plans to transfer, Sanders wished him well while questioning his commitment level at Colorado.

“I pray to God that he goes to a program that challenges him as well as holds him accountable and develops him as a young man,” the coach told the DNVR podcast. “Unfortunately, we weren’t the program that could accomplish that. So prayerfully that he understands that this is his second go-around and get it. Go get it, man. Because he has a tremendous amount of talent, but he has to want it.”

McClain recorded 9 interceptions to burst onto the scene as a sophomore in 2021 at Lakeland’s Lake Gibson High. He added 6 picks in 2022, but only 2 as a senior when opposing offenses avoided his ballhawking skills.

McClain will provide depth at a critical position anchored by fourth-year starter Jason Marshall Jr. and 6-foot-3, 195-pound junior Devin Moore of Naples. Sophomores Ja’Keem Jackson and Dijon Johnson along with freshman Jameer Grimsley and Teddy Foster will compete for snaps.

