How Lake Wales QB has overcome up-and-down first year as starter

LAKE WALES — Lake Wales quarterback Brycen Levidiotis has been on quite the roller coaster ride the past three weeks. He had his best game of the season against Auburndale, followed up with his worst game against Bartow then bounced back with an even-better best game against Gulf.

His performance last week couldn't have come at a better time — the first week of the playoffs.

Levidiotis will be looking to build on that effort when Lake Wales plays host to Leesburg at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Class 3S, Region 2 semifinals at Legion Field.

"My mindset was just to get to get the Bartow game off my mind," Levidiotis said. "We really had to come through. That game (Bartow) shouldn't have been that close going into the fourth quarter. So the next week, we had to come out in and show why we are the best team in 3S. My mindset going into the fourth quarter was get the ball to the receivers and let them make plays."

Against Auburndale: Levidioitis has huge game as Lake Wales clinches district title with 29th straight win

Against Bartow: Lake Wales turns up heat in 4th quarter to complete 2nd straight undefeated regular season

First round: Bartow, Lake Wales moving on; Polk's small schools eliminated

Every time he wanted to get the ball to the receivers, he accomplished that goal all but once. Levidiotis completed 16 of 17 passes for 300 yards and four touchdowns. That was quite a turnaround from the week before, when he completed just 2 of 15 passes for 32 yards and two interceptions.

"When he performs poorly, he's rushing things," Lake Wales coach Tavaris Johnson said. "I think he's turning the corner at the right time. This is the most important time of the season, and his last week's performance was stellar."

Levidiotis struggled at times early in the season with his passes sailing; as the season developed, he began settling down. But Levidiotis allowed the Bartow game to speed up on him, so he went back to basics.

Lake Wales quarterback Brycen Levidiotis is coming off his best game of the season when he passed for 300 yards against Gulf in the 3S-2 region quarterfinals.

"I was trying to do Superman stuff," he said. "Just going back to my mechanics really helped me a lot."

Levidiotis has been under 50 percent passing in six of 11 games this season, including two games in which he still threw for more than 200 yards, but he has been over 53 percent in three of the last four. He completed 80 percent of his passes against Auburndale and 94 percent against Gulf.

Johnson said Levidiotis' great strength is that he knows football, knows coverages and knows how to read defenses.

"His IQ is what jumps out at me," Johnson said. "He has proficient ability to throw to receivers. I would like to see him reading and making the right read more. But his IQ is terrific. When he comes to the sideline, he can tell you what he sees, the mistake he made or the better play to run vs. what the defense is showing him."

Levidiotis, a junior who grew up in Winter Haven and played youth football at Sertoma Park, is in his first full year at Lake Wales. He began last season at Auburndale but had a falling out with the coaches and left the team at midseason. He transferred to Lake Wales and was with the team during the playoffs, although he was ineligible to play.

That time working with last year's starting quarterback, Trent Grotjan, helped when spring practice started.

Levidiotis said it took about three weeks in the spring for him and receivers to really know each other. Since then, it's been a growing process, as Lake Wales' top three receivers are a freshman and two sophomores.

Taking over as starting quarterback for the defending Class 3S state champion also hasn't overwhelmed him.

"With the amount of pressure on him, I think he's handled those things OK," Johnson said. "To be his first year in the program, he's handled some things very well, even the hard coaching. I'm very proud of him for that."

With one playoff game down, Levidiotis is ready for the rest of the playoff run, especially coming off his best game.

"We know our coaches are going to put us in the best position to win," he said. "All I'm here to do is I'm here to lead the team, and I'm here to make sure no one puts his head down and no one loses confidence because we know how good we are, and we know how far we can go."

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Lake Wales' Levidiotis brimming with confidence as playoffs heat up